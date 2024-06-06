Guthrie, David M.



David Michael "Mike" Guthrie, passed peacefully in his sleep on June 4th, 2024. Dave was born in Dayton, Ohio to Norma I. (Deeter) and David H. Guthrie on April 18th, 1948 and lived the majority of his life in Dayton. He moved to Lima during the last decade to be close to his only daughter and two grandkids. Dave was 76 years old at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Gary Guthrie, and wife Debra Miller. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Junkins, son-in-law, John Junkins, and 2 grandkids, Amari and Eliana Junkins. He is also survived by ex-wife Jane Guthrie of Dayton, Ohio; brother -in-law Jack (Joy) Miller of West Carrollton, Ohio; niece and nephew Amber Guthrie and Keith McGuffie; step-daughter Brandy Madden; and numerous close friends Jim & Jean, Mary Ann, Chubby, and Brian, among others.



Dave was a member of the Army Combat Engineer Corp, Specialist Level 5. He trained at United States Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Baumholder, Germany and later served in Vietnam. Dave received a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Vietnam Army Commendation Medal. He was a member of AM Vets and the VFW.



Dave had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to play cards, especially poker. He could frequently be found either at a casino poker table or hosting Poker tournaments that frequently raised money for several charities. Dave was an avid lover of music including classic rock, grunge, and the blues. Dave enjoyed traveling to warm, tropical locations with beaches. Gardening had also become a hobby within the last year. Dave always had a funny story and would talk up anyone who stood still long enough to listen.



Dave will be cremated and no services will be held to honor his request. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at dav.org or the American Diabetes Association (ADA) at diabetes.org. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



