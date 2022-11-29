journal-news logo
GUTHRIDGE, RUBY

GUTHRIDGE, Ruby E.

95, died 11-9-2022, at her home in Waynesville with family by her side. The 3rd of 5 daughters (Betty, Maxine, Phylis and Netze) born to Albert and Mildred Schaus, October 2, 1927, in Lamar, IN.

She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Harvey Guthridge, daughter Cindy Arnold (Mike) 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debi Looney (May 9, 2022).

A private service was held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Miamisburg, OH.

