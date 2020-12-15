GUTH, Peggy Ann



Peggy Ann Guth, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 9th at Cypress Pointe, Englewood, Ohio, after a long journey with dementia. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Alan W. Guth, her parents,



Harold J. Beck and Edna Catherine (Ganske), and brother, Ordon Beck. She is survived by her children Timothy Guth



(Rebecca), of Union, Ohio, Susan Fink (Timothy) of Clayton, Ohio, Thomas Guth (Elizabeth), of West Chester, Ohio, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Peggy was born on November 12, 1935, in Elmore, Ohio, and graduated from Elmore High School in 1953. High school sweethearts, she and Alan were married on June 6th, 1959. Peggy and Alan made their home in Dayton in 1973 when Alan was called as pastor to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Though we will miss her, her family rejoices in the knowledge that she has been restored and is again with her beloved Alan. Funeral service will be held at The Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at 11 AM on Thursday, December 17th. Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of the service. The family would like to thank the employees of Cypress Pointe for the care they have given her through these years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Luther Home of Mercy, Williston, Ohio, or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

