GUSTAFSON, John A.



"Gus"



December 27, 1963 –



December 24, 2021



Vancouver, Washington





Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. John A. Gustafson, 57,of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on December 24, 2021.John is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Cathleen Gustafson, and his children, Daylene Gustafson, and Phillip Gustafson.In addition, surviving family members include his brothers Robert and William as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.His memorial will be:Date: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022Time: 3:00 PMLocation: Evergreen Memorial GardensFuneral Chapel1101 NE 112th AvenueVancouver, WA 98684There will be a live Tribucast for those who cannot attend the memorial.