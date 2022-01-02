GUSTAFSON, John A.
"Gus"
December 27, 1963 –
December 24, 2021
Vancouver, Washington
Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. John A. Gustafson, 57,
of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on December 24, 2021.
John is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Cathleen Gustafson, and his children, Daylene Gustafson, and Phillip Gustafson.
In addition, surviving family members include his brothers Robert and William as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
His memorial will be:
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral Chapel
1101 NE 112th Avenue
Vancouver, WA 98684
There will be a live Tribucast for those who cannot attend the memorial.
https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/3136282502
He improved the lives of all who knew him.
He will be missed.