GULVAS, Anna

GULVAS, Anna L.

Age 92, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Anna was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles J. Evans and Al

Gulvas; she was also preceded by a grandson, Michael

Archdeacon. She is survived by a son, Charles Evans; daughter Angela "Angie" (Eric) Archdeacon; grandson, Eric (Sarah) Archdeacon II; and by a great-grandson Aiden Michael

Archdeacon. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral

services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Anna's memory may be directed to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

