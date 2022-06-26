GULLIVER, William Bradford



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. William was born on January 12, 1938, in Valdosta, GA, to the late Harold and Augusta Gulliver. He attended Yale University and earned his Masters from Vanderbilt University. William was preceded in death by his the love of his life, his wife, JoAnne of 39 years; and his parents. He loved airplanes and worked on them at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He also loved tennis, British mysteries, and was an avid Democrat.



William is survived by daughter, Katherine Fish of Seminole, OK; son, Matthew Lowell of Oregon City, OR; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date.


