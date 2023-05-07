Gulley, Kristen Marie



GULLEY, Kristen Marie, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Grandview Hospital. Kristen was born in Dayton on November 2, 1971. She graduated from Northview School & attended the Adult Day Program at United Rehabilitation Services. She was diagnosed with Cohen Syndrome at the age of 18.



Kristen was preceded in death by Grandparents Alice & Albert Hess, Rose Gulley & Uncle, Robert Buchwalder. She is survived by her loving mother Marcia Hess Gulley & brother Andrew Gulley, Aunts Phyllis Buchwalder & Kathleen Hopkins, Cousins Mark (Mary) Buchwalder, Stephen (Dawn) Buchwalder, Gregory Hopkins (Leona) & Jeffrey Hopkins; Samantha Adams her home manager & housemates Chaunte, Maribel & Kate.



Funeral service 10 AM Friday, May 12, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the staff of Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, the Huber Heights fire/EMT & staff at Grandview Hospital for their valiant efforts to save Kristen's life, & Graceworks Lutheran Services, provider of devoted caregivers in Kristen's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Rehabilitation Services, 4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424 in Kristen's memory.

