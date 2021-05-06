GULLADY, Anna Marie



Age 86 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Bethany Village, Centerville. She was born in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, on June 13, 1934, the daughter of William and Emma (Campbell) Cord. She liked to plant flowers each year and decorate her porch with many different kinds. She also loved to read and do jig saw puzzles.



She is survived by her daughter Judy Gulasa; grandson Austin Burkhart; great-grandson Max Burkhart; brother Charles Cord and a sister Georgia Lambdia.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Joseph Gullady and her son Ralph Joseph Gullady, Jr.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 12:30 am–2:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will



follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna's



memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com