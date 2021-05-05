GUISE, Lois

GUISE (Haager),



Lois Elane



Age 92, passed away May 1, 2021. Lois was born July 13, 1928, in Winfield, OH, to Ruth Olive Walter Haager and



Myron Melvin Haager. Lois attended grade school in Winfield, High School in Dover and graduated from Dover High School in the Class of 1946. Lois attended Western College for women in Oxford, OH, her freshman year. She transferred to Miami University in Oxford, OH, starting her Sophomore year and graduated in 1950 with a major in Psychology. While in MU Lois met her future husband, Norman, and they kissed under the famous arch signifying a future wedding to be. Lois and Norman married in Grace



Lutheran Church in Dover, OH, on December 30, 1950. Before moving to Dayton, Lois lived in Lansing, MI, with Norman for one year. Lois' entire working career was with CPA accounting firms. First were Arnold, Hawk and Cuthberson who later merged with Haskins and Sells who merged with Deloitte



Haskins and Sells who merged with Touche Ross with a name change to Deloitte and Touche and finally just Deloitte. Lois was supervisor of the Report Department and had several



typists reporting to her. She also kept a schedule of dates of when the accountants were due to meet with their clients. Lois retired after 35 years of service on December 31, 1987. Their gift to her was a trip to Paris, France. Lois' hobbies were shopping and traveling. Lois and Norman traveled all over the world to Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, Caribbean, South America and cruises everywhere. In 2014 they were on their 31st cruise. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Myron Melvin Haager, Jr. She is survived by her husband



Norman of 70 years, cousins and various nieces and nephews. Lois will be buried in David's Cemetery at Kettering, OH. Visitation at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, from 1 to 2 pm, Friday, May 7, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

