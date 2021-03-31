X

GUINN, Clark

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GUINN, Clark H.

Age 71, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away March 27, 2021, at Otterbein Springboro, Ohio. He was born August 31, 1949, in Morristown, Tennessee, the son of the late Brabson Guinn and Anna Lou (Jones) Guinn. He is survived by his son Mark Guinn and his sister-in-law,

Carolyn (husband, Gerald) Helton. He will forever be

remembered by friends and

family whom were blessed to know him. Visitation will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breietenbach-anderson.com for online condolences.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.