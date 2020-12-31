X

GUENTHER, DAVID

GUENTHER, David Ray

David Ray Guenther, age 67 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on March 4, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Rolland "Butch" and Ruth (Lewis) Guenther. He graduated from Ross High School and was the owner operator of The Farm Bar and Grill in Ross for many years. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Guenther; his son, Christopher Guenther; his girlfriend, Tonya Kroeger; one sister, Barb (Steve) Guenther Bruce; his niece, Elizabeth Bruce (Barry Dean); great-niece, Ruby Elizabeth Dean; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father in 2007. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 1- 4 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday at the funeral home with burial following in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If desired, memorials may be made to the Ruth Lyons Children's Fund, PO Box 59, Cincinnati, OH 45201. Online condolences may be made at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


