GRZYWINSKI,



Ronald M. "Griz",



Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Dayspring of Miami Valley. Ronald was a master tool and die maker retiring from Globe Motors after 35 years of service. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, while at WPAFB he was a weather specialist. He was a member of AmVets Post 99, American Legion Post 668 and the VFW. "Griz" was an avid Steelers fan. Please help us celebrate his life by wearing Steelers black and gold.



Ron was preceded in death by his son Donald; parents, Anthony & Dorothy; brother, Raymond and dog, Steeler. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia M. "Patty"; daughters & sons-in-law, Deborah & Mark Anderson of TN, Julie & Dr. Gary Takahashi of Centerville; grandchildren, Michael (Alyse)



Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Grace Takahashi, Camlyn Takahashi; great-grandson Elm Anderson; sisters-in-law, Michele (Mike) Naragon and Frances Bruns; and a host of other relatives & friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Funeral service 11:00 AM, Friday, February 11, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Andral Gooden. Private interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 AM, Friday, until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrier Project in Ron's memory.

