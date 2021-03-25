GRUBBS, Jordan T.

X

33, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in his home surrounded by family after his battle with cancer. Jordan was born September 1, 1987, in Springfield, Ohio, to Timothy and

Peggy Ann (Snow) Grubbs. He graduated from Kenton Ridge High School and was a member of Northridge United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family. In addition to his

father, he is survived by his loving wife, Chasey (Longberry) Grubbs; a son, Wyatt James Grubbs; one sister, Lindsey (Jason) Harris; and two nieces, Kenzie Ann Harris and Grace Nicole Harris. He was preceded in death by his mother in 2013. A

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm in Northridge United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 am in the church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

