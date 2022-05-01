GROVES, Donald K.



Age 85, of Kettering, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Carlyle House in Kettering. Donald graduated from Stivers H.S. in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for eight years. He worked as a machinist model maker at NCR and later became President and owner of Certified Service, Inc. in Dayton. Donald was a long-time active member of Belmont United Methodist Church serving in the Homebuilders. He was very active in many organizations and clubs including the Falcon Club, Browns Backers of Greater Dayton, Defiance College Parents Association, Scout Master - troop 813, NCRS Corvette Club, 1903 Wright Flyer Project, Masonic Millennium Lodge 779, Scottish Rite, and Shriners Director's Staff and Royal Order of Jesters; along with HVAC trade groups. He was generous with his time and philanthropy; and loved working on projects, building things, golf, travel, dining out with his wife, and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sandra (Wimmers) Groves, and his parents, Paul Groves and Bessie (Brown) Groves Szabo. Don is survived by son and daughter-in-law,



Michael and Robin; grandson, Mitchell; and sisters, Becky Todd and Linda Lester. Family will greet friends 5-8PM on



Friday, May 6 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING.



Masonic services will be at 7PM. Funeral Service will be 10AM on Saturday, May 7 at the funeral home. Donald will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank The Carlyle House and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their care of Donald. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to



Hospice of Dayton or the Falcon Club of Dayton Scholarship Fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

