GROVES, Brooke Renee



Age 19 of Union, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday,



December 15, 2020. She was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 2020. Brooke was a member of the Living Word Church in Vandalia. She enjoyed running, fishing, hunting, artwork and reading daily devotions. She is survived by her parents: Dana (Brown) and Paul Groves, sisters: Bethany Groves, Breanne Groves, maternal grandparents: Kenneth and Darla Brown, paternal grandparents: Perry and Mary Groves, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. A



public walk-through visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Living Word Church (926 E. National Rd., Vandalia) where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Interment will



follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dream Center (a project to restore an inner-city Dayton building which will facilitate and work with those who are in serious need) or to Dayton Children's Hospital. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

