GROSSMAN, Kurt Otto



95, a longtime resident of Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his



residence.



He was born August 2, 1925, in Lebus, Germany, the son of



Otto and Marta (Gogolin) Grossman.



He married Margery Allen on December 16, 1977; she preceded him in death on January 7, 2014.



Kurt is survived by his good friends, Jim and Mary Jane Hansel of Franklin, Ohio; Tim Hansel of Saint Marys; Jeff Hansel of Burlington, Kentucky; Jill Erwin of Kettering, Ohio; by countless friends and staff at Otterbein Saint Marys.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joachim Grossman and Horst Grossman.



Kurt emigrated to the US from East Germany as a political refugee following WWII. He had served as a tank driver in the German army, held by the Russians for 5 years after the war and was sponsored by National Cash Register in Dayton to come to the US, where he dearly, dearly loved his adopted country. He worked in food service at the Patterson House owned by NCR for 30 years, and also cared for the grounds at the facility. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was very well known for his 19 years tending to the flower gardens at Otterbein Saint Marys where his



volunteer efforts helped bring countless joy from the incredible natural beauty he created on the campus for all the staff and residents, and he was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Saint Marys.



Friends may call from 2-4 P.M. on Friday, December 10, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, where, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, Saint Marys. In accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a face mask.

