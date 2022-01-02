GROSS, Joan L.



Born August 19, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, transitioned on December 20, 2021, in Clearwater, FL, with family at her bedside. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1952 and Sinclair College. Joan L. loved to paint, sketch, gardening and singing in her spare time. Preceding Joan in death: husband John C. Gross a Veteran of the US Army, her parents Lowell and Lucille Brown and sister Constance Brown (Reeves). Cherished loving and fond memories son, Ronald Gross, daughter Vicki Weathers, grandchildren Francisco and Francesca Weathers, Arron and Mary Gross and Steven Goode, great-grandchildren Arriana, Brianna, Gabrial and Bryson Gross, Mi'Aire Elmore, sister Lorretta Ladd and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services January 7, 2022, 10:00 AM at Smith-Young FH Chapel, 1005 Howard St., Clearwater, FL 33756. Interment at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Signed, Loving Family.

