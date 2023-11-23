Grooms, Norman E.



Norman E. Grooms age 85 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Norm had worked for NCR and later worked for Duriron and retired from Flowserve. He was a longtime member of Dayton First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and most importantly, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Wanda (Fulks) Grooms, daughter: Tonya (Dave) Jenks, son: Stephen (Natalie) Grooms, grandchildren: Nate Herres, Allie, Lizzie and Bella Grooms, Taylor Jenks, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harrison and Hazel (Wagaman) Grooms, sister: Mary Johnson and brother: Marvin Grooms. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the Dayton First Church of the Nazarene (7031 N. Main St., Dayton) with his son, Pastor Stephen Grooms officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. A Graveside service will also be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton First Church of the Nazarene. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



