GROOMS, Kevin



Loving father, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the age of 61. Kevin was born on February 3, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio, and was a graduate of Chaminade-Julianne High School. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents,



Wesley and Priscilla (Meixner) Grooms, and his brother,



Richard Grooms. He is survived by his two children, Samuel and Abigail Grooms, his brother, Wesley (Candy) Grooms, sisters, Cassandra Grooms, Marcella (Phil) Maughan, Karen (Dick) Sheehan, and Cynthia (Scott) Nunnally, several nieces and nephews and many life-long friends who he loved like family. A celebration of life will be held on April 17, from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

