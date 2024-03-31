Groff, Barbara Jane



76, of Kettering, Ohio, died suddenly on March 20, 2024, saddening all who loved her. She was born in Dayton and baptized at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was still a devoted member and had served as a deacon. Barbara was lifelong friends with fellow graduates from Fairmont high school. She earned a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Michigan in 1970. A dedicated pharmacist for most of her career, she was also a research librarian after completing an MLS from Rutgers in 1991. She retired from her work as an inpatient pharmacist at Kettering Medical Center in 2017. Barb was endlessly curious-a passionate music, ballet, film, and literature lover as well as an engaged citizen. She had an enduring faith in the love and compassion of Jesus. She also learned about the suffering healer early in her life through the example of her compassionate father. Barb was driven by a ceaseless desire to bring light and life into her family and friends' lives. She delighted in her precious children, Jay and Libby. She is preceded in death by this dear daughter, Elizabeth Anne Pawelchak, who died of leukemia at six years old; devoted parents John E. Groff, M.D. and Betty Groff Wikle, R.N. and stepfather Kenneth C. Wikle; and her dear brother John Groff. Barb is survived by her beloved son Jay Pawelchak, her dear brother Tom (Ann) Groff; beloved nieces and nephews Maja and Mitra Groff, Katie (Joe) Heagen and David (Amy) Groff; as well as devoted extended family and close friends. A service of witness to the resurrection will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 1 P.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church 125 N. Wilkinson St, Dayton, Ohio, 45402. Family and friends will gather at the reception following. Barb's ashes will be buried with her daughter in Neshanic Cemetery in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research at StandUptoCancer.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



