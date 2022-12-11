GROEBER, Terrence E. "Terry"



77, of Springfield, passed away December 4, 2022, in his home. He was born January 25, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Paul and Catherine (Kuss) Groeber. Terry retired from Navistar after 30 years and had been an avid golfer. Survivors include a son, Chris Groeber, Florida; two granddaughters and four siblings, Patricia Fairbanks, Helen Grim, Kay Shively and Danny Groeber. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Christina, four brothers, Paul, Larry, Dick and David Groeber and three sisters, Mary Margaret Jordan, Jackie Griffin and Joanne Hook. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

