GROEBER, Christina

46, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022. She was born in Springfield on August 19, 1976, the daughter of Thomas H. and Jeanny M. (Pillers) Evans. She worked as a paralegal for attorney Joe Brucker for several years. Christina is survived by her parents of Springfield; daughter, Sara Closson and her fiancé, Tyler of Moraine, Ohio; son, Xander Gerhardt; and brothers, Joseph M. (Dustin) Evans and Thomas A. (Racheal) Evans; paternal grandparents, Hugh and Joan Fulton; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Her husband, Terry E. Groeber, joined her in death on December 4, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Sara Palmer. Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rusty Andrews presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



