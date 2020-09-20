GRISSOM, KATHLEEN

GRISSOM (Sheehan), Kathleen Katheen Grissom (Sheehan) went to be with The Lord on September 16th at Carlyle House. She was a previous resident of Bethany Village Retirement Center. Katy's first husband, Dick Fosler, preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, John Grissom Sr.; her four step-children, John Grissom, Jr. (Donna), Jo Lortz (David), Steve Grissom (Peggy), Carol Slone; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister-in-law Marilyn Sheehan and four nieces and a nephew. Katy was a previous Real Estate Broker, world traveler, animal lover and a 1945 graduate of John H. Patterson Co-op High School. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A private service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Final Inurnment will be at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

