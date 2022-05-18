GRISS, Rickard

GRISS, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard E. "Dick" Griss, 92, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on September 20, 1929, to parents, Theodore and Helen M. (Bewley) Griss. Dick had worked as an accountant for Armco Steel Corp for 48 years and served as a board member of their credit union for over 25 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served 3 years in England and was very active with the Boy Scouts of America. Dick was a wonderful husband,



father and friend who greatly enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Mary (Smith) Griss; daughter, Robin Solazzo; son, Jeff (Jack Gold) Griss; nephew, Tim Brandon; great niece, Lindsay (David) Cochran; sister-in-law, Cathy (John) Hunter; grandson, Dave (Melissa) Bell; great grandson, Jackson Bell; as well as many more family & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gladys Lovelace. Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 11:00 AM to1:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private interment will be held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Franklin, OH 45005 -or- the charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

