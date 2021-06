GRISMER, Mary Jo



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away January 22, 2021. A memorial gathering will be held from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm on July 6, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, Kettering, OH. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on July 7, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Dayton, OH. Full obituary and online guestbook available at www.newcomerdayton.com.