GRISMER, Mary Jo

Mary Jo Grismer, age 83, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, due to COVID-19 pneumonia. She was born January 8, 1938, in Tama, Iowa, the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Steiner. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her



husband, John H. "Hank" Grismer, Jr. and infant grandson, Justin E. Kraft. Mary Jo is survived by her daughters, Anne E. Austin, Kimburley P. (Mark) Daugherty, Susan L. (Matt) Mullins, M. Jennifer (Dan) Matzdorff, and Heidi J. (Adrian L.) Simmons; step-children, Christina L. Grismer, John H. (Jeaneen) Grismer III, and Martha E. (Kevin) Brown; sister, Kay Rands, brothers, David (Jean) Steiner and John (Betty) Steiner; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mary Jo had a lifelong love for dogs and enjoyed duplicate bridge, earning Life Master status. She was a psychiatric nurse for 25+ years, mostly at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was also an active member of Order of the Eastern Star (Harvest Chapter) and White Shrine of Jerusalem. In



