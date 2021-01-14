GRISMER, ELIZABETH

GRISMER, E. Elizabeth



(Sr. Beth)



Beth Grismer, age 86, passed away on January 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on April 23, 1934, to John Henry and Eugenie (Stomps) Grismer. She is preceded in death by brothers John Henry, Jr. 'Hank' and Jerome 'Jerry' as well as sisters-in-law, Kathleen, Dorothy, Theresa, Alma Lou, and Jane. She is survived by her sister, Janet – Damien, SND (Sister Damienne) – and brother, Charles 'Charlie' Griesemer, as well as sister-in-law, Mary Jo Grismer. She was the beloved aunt to 16 nephews and nieces and their families.



Beth graduated from Julienne High School in 1952 and remained active with her classmates by writing a semi-annual newsletter and arranging for luncheons during the year. She was a teacher, primarily at the Junior High level, for 17 years. Later she worked as a parish pastoral assistant for another 17 years, most of which was at lmmaculate Conception Parish in Dayton. After retirement, Beth continued to be an active volunteer in parish work at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, primarily teaching adults and being involved in the Social Action Commission.



Beth enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, making Life Master in 1973, and continuing until her mid-eighties. She loved all animals, but had a special love for the many cats that found a home with her. Memorial contributions may be made to The Tenth Life PetCare, 4011 Marshall Road, Kettering, Ohio, and to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio.



Arrangements are in the care of Westbrock Funeral Home. A memorial service and a Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.westbrockfuneralhome.com