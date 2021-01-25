GRISMER, Damienne

GRISMER, Sr. Damienne



A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on January 15, 2021, at the age of 91, in the 74th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother Charles and her many nieces and nephews. Her parents and siblings John, Jerome, and Sr. Beth Grismer preceded her in death. Sr. Damienne's ministry in education took her to Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Tinley Park, Illinois. After her retirement, Sister



participated in community service and in the ministry of



prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the COVID-19 quarantine, a Memorial Mass will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove



Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org.

