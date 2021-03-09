GRISE, Cindy Lou



Age 65, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2021. She was born December 28, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bill and Sylvia (Turner) Fent. Cindy worked at Brown Publishing for 21 years. She was involved with Girl Scouts for many years and became a troop leader when her daughters became Girl Scouts as well. Cindy loved the time she spent at Hechts Landing, loved camping, lighthouses and her vacations to Tennessee. She loved spending time with her family especially her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Jeff) Ford, Shellie Grise, Samantha (Toni) Grise; her beloved Buddy the Fat Cat; grandchildren, Courtney (Taylor) Mc Connaughey, Kelsea (Kyle) Grise, Jordan (Michala) Jenkins, Scott Ford, Timothy (Ashley) Ford, Johnathan Price, Jabadiah Price, Steven Harmon; great-grandchildren Colt, Ava, Beau, Aiden, McKenna; siblings, Terry Fent, Susan (Bob) Lansing, Rick (Cindy) Fent, Brenda (Keith) Compton (sister from another mister); in-laws, Jane (Dave) Pulfer, Dave (Stephanie) Grise, Irene (Howard) Hawkins, Barbara Dickey, Tony (Cristal) Grise, Terry (Betty) Grise; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Stephen Grise; son, Donny Ray Grise; brothers, Jim Fent and Bud Fent; mother-in-law Charlene E. Grise and many other loved ones. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm Friday, March 12, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expression of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



