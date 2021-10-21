GRINNELL, Harold

GRINNELL, Jr., Harold



Age 97, of Kettering, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. Harold was born June 24, 1924, in Yellow Springs to



Harold Russell and Mary Alma (Rice) Grinnell. He was a graduate of Brian High School in



Yellow Springs, and served in the U.S. Marines from 1942-1945, earning the rank of Sgt. and was honorably discharged. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marion



"Buddy" Grinnell; sister, Mary Charles; and grandsons, Mathew Grinnell and Matthew Fraver. Harold is survived by his wife, Jody; sons, Alan (Sharon), Steven (Mary), Norman (Suellen) Fraver, and Rob (Polly) Fraver; daughter, Joyce (Mark) Kleinke; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the very caring staff at Oak Creek Terrace Rehab facility and



especially to the many friends Harold made through his many and varied work experiences. Private family services will be held. In memory of Harold, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and



expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

