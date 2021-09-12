GRIMSLEY, Elizabeth Marie



Age 94 passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born on December 23, 1926, in Germany to Johann and Anna (Bauer) Fischer. She came to the United States in 1954, met Robert Grimsley and they were married in August of 1955. Robert passed away in 1976. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Wilhelm Fischer and her



sister Helga Mueller. She is survived by her children Frank (Barbara) Grimsley, Peter (Edith) Grimsley and Barbara (Keith) Wilkey; her grandchildren Christopher (Amanda Bunjak) Wilkey, Benjamin (Kelli O'Malley) Wilkey, Sylvia (Loman)



Fisher, Marissa Grimsley, Heather (Sean) Barker and David (Claire) Grimsley; 3 great-grandchildren Conner, Nathan and Theodore; her brother Friedrich Fischer; and her sister Brigitte Kursive. Elizabeth was a Homemaker. She was a long time member at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Huber Heights and the Dayton Garden Club. The family would like to thank the Nurses and staff at Bethany Village for the care they took of Elizabeth. A Funeral service will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. The family will greet friends from 12 pm to 1 pm. Burial will be at David's Cemetery in Dayton. Condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfunealhome.com.

