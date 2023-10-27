GRIMM SR., Keith L.



KEITH L. GRIMM SR., age 70, of Donnelsville, passed away on October 24, 2023. He was born in Springfield on October 17, 1953, the son of John and Virginia Grimm.



Keith was a carpenter for many years and loved creating and working with his hands. He was a mechanic and machinist, but most of all, a loved father and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time on his farm.



Keith is survived by his children, Amy Selvage, Trisha Grimm, Brent Moore, Dezirea Moore and Keith Grimm Jr.; grandchildren, Alexa Grimm and Lyle Grimm, along with a great-grandson, Kieran Farooq.



Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, October 30, 2023 from 5-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday beginning at 2pm on his farm, 1305 N. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45504, followed by a meal and time to reminisce.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

