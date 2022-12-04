journal-news logo
X

GRIMES, Dale

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRIMES, Jr., Dale F.

Age 80, died peacefully at Randall Residence, Tipp City, on November 27, 2022. He was born November 12, 1942, in Celina, Ohio, son of the late Dale F. Sr. and Evelyn (Harmeyer) Grimes. Dale is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hinze) Turner Grimes, son, Brett Grimes (Patty) and several brothers and sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To read Dale's full life tribute, please visit

www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
AGEE, Ruth
4
BAKER, Margaret
5
BITTNER, Cynthia
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top