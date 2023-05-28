Grimes, Carole Lois



Carole Lois Grimes, age 82, of Dayton Ohio, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Nicole Grimes (Bernard "BJ") Johnson; granddaughters, Dominique and Sydney Johnson. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Trotwood, OH. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

