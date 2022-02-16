GRIGSBY, Reda Kay



REDA KAY GRIGSBY, age 69, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2022. She was born on August 13, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of Thomas and Ellarie (Eldridge) Davis. Reda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Oakley Grigsby; sons, Billy (Audri)



Saunders, Daniel (Mandy) Grigsby, Bryan (Julie) Grigsby and Zack Grigsby; daughters, Misty (Gary) Saunders and Mollie (Ted) Van Raaij; thirteen grandchildren, Whitney Saunders, Lexi Saunders, Aliya (Luke) Saunders, Hunter Saunders, Xane Grigsby, Xander Grigsby, Xaden Grigsby, Andra Grigsby, Reid Grigsby, Jillian Grigsby, Mozie Van Raaij, Manon Van Raiij and Sy Van Raaij; two great-grandchildren, Lilly Saunders and Mark Shuman; brother, Rick Hay; sisters, Judy Miller, Delores (Gary) Runyan, Annette (Bobby) Howard; along with many nieces and nephews. Reda was preceded in death by her



parents, five sisters, one niece and two nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 5-8pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A



celebration of Reda's life will be on Saturday at 1:00pm in the funeral home, with burial to follow in Garlough Cemetery, Pitchin. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



