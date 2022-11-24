GRIGSBY, Jill Ann



Age 56, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence. Jill was a Kindergarten Teacher for Huber Heights Public Schools for many years and a member of Riverview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Wilson. Jill is survived by her loving husband, James "Frank" Grigsby; father, Jack Wilson; daughter, Miranda Grigsby; brother, Jeff (Annette) Wilson; twin brother, Jon (Jennifer) Wilson; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation in Jill's memory.

