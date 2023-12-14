GRIGSBY, Anna



ANNA GRIGSBY, age 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023. She was born in Logan, West Virginia on October 15, 1936, the daughter of Edward and Callie Wowas. Anna was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She retired from Villa Springfield. Her greatest joy was loving and spending time with her family. Anna is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bill) Boggs; sons, Oakley Grigsby Jr., Perry (Kathy) Grigsby and Jeff (Robbin) Grigsby; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Patrick, Rosie Coffey and Dot Noble; brother, John (Peggy) Wowas, along with many nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 43 years, Oakley Grigsby Sr.; son, James Grigsby; Daughter-in-law, Kay Grigsby; Granddaughter, Tiffany Nicole Brubaker; two brothers, along with two sisters. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 9-10am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a celebration of Anna's life beginning at 10:00am, Pastor Del Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in the Garlough Cemetery, Pitchin. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Anna's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





