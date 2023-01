GRIGGS, Jeannie M. Cowgill



Age 68, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. Visitation will be Monday, January 23, 2023, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangement by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at this website,



www.herr-riggs.com