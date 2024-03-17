Griffitts, Dale Edward



Dale Edward Griffitts, 68, of Springfield, passed away March 14, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born July 16, 1955 in Santa Rosa, California, the son of Charles Edward and Shirley Ann (Davidson) Griffitts. Dale was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He enjoyed mowing grass for many families and enjoyed the friendships he made while doing it. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Marilyn Louise (Mitchell) Griffitts; his mother, Shirley A. Griffitts; children, Nick (Amanda), Lisa H., Lisa G. (Cindy), TJ (Savannah), and Jessy; grandchildren, Taylor (Connor), Tommy, Caleb, Dillon, Cheyenne, Kenzie, and Gabby; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria (John) and Tina (Ted); brother-in-law, Brian; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, David; sister, Sherry; and his father. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. The family asks visitors to wear jeans with their favorite car shirt and hat, in honor of Dale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



