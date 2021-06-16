journal-news logo
Griffith, Tom

GRIFFITH, Tom

82, of Oakwood, passed away December 13, 2020, at his home in Oakwood. He was born in Dayton on October 15, 1939. He graduated from Oakwood High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from The College Of Wooster, and his education certificate at The Ohio State University. He also earned a

Minor in entomology there. He taught art at Oakwood Junior High for 40 years. He was the son of Rachael and Paul Griffith. He is survived by his sister, Abby Griffith Burns, and his nephew, Joe Burns.

Funeral services will be held at 5pm, June 21 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave., in Oakwood. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donation to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center.

