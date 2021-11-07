GRIFFITH,



Stephen Eugene



Age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born August 13, 1950, in



Middletown, Ohio. Stephen



retired after 20 years from Smurfit Graphic Arts and after 15 years from AK Steel.



Presently he was working at AutoZone. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Faye Griffith; and son, Harley Griffith. Stephen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; daughter, Lori Griffith; granddaughter, Ayreonna; three great-grandchildren,



JaeOnna, Amaryonna and Jaxon; father, Walter Griffith; sister, Debbie (Larry) Gray; and brother, Walt (Gayle) Griffith.



Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the



funeral home with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitebach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

