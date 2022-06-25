GRIFFITH, Robert E. "Gene"



Age 92, of Hamilton, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Hamilton on October 16, 1929, the son of Adam M. and Nellie (Newby) Griffith. Robert



married Ruth Schlottermiller on September 30, 1950, in



Hamilton and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2015. He had been employed as a contract administrator for Champion Papers for many years. Robert enjoyed traveling, collecting antique fishing lures, wood carving, making dulcimers, antique cars and



parades. He was a member of Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club, Masons and Shrine Club and Grace United Methodist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Jimmy) Grace, of Florence, Alabama; grandson, Jason (Katherine) Griffith; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Finn of Birmingham,



Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Douglas Eugene Griffith in 2012, a sister, Doris and her husband Bill Strong. Funeral services will held Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. On line condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com