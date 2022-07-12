GRIFFITH, Pamela Jo



Age 65, of Middletown, Ohio, passed on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her residence. Among survivors is her husband, Larry; and two daughters, Erin Earls and Lori Fox. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com. Condolences may also be sent to the family at this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

