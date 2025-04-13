Griffin, Kevin



Kevin Eugene Griffin, 68, of Germantown, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025. He was born March 6, 1957 to Martha & Earl Griffin of Middletown, Ohio. He was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife, Denise Griffin; son, Jason Griffin; daughter-in-law, Laura Griffin; and his beloved grandchildren, Jacob & Kate Griffin. Kevin obtained a degree in finance at University of Cincinnati and worked for AK Steel for 32 years. He worked with some wonderful people, forming several life-long friendships, which he valued greatly. Kevin's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. His only child was his son, Jason. They shared a very special relationship and continued to grow closer throughout their lives. He also had a very close relationship with his daughter-in-law, Laura and his two grandchildren, Jacob & Kate, becoming known as Papaw to everyone. His grandson, Jacob, was his closest friend, often spending time together daily. Traveling and fishing were his two most cherished times. He had the opportunity to travel across the country with his wife, Denise, after retirement, experiencing Yellowstone National Park, something he looked forward to his entire adult life. His fishing trips with his son, Jason, and later with his grandson, Jacob, added along were very special to all of them. His granddaughter, Kate, had a very special place in his heart and softened his heart beyond measure. There will be a private memorial service at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



