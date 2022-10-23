GRIFFIN, Athena

GRIFFIN (nee Hart),



Athena M.



Athena M. Griffin (nee Hart), beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed on October 10, 2022, at the age of 60.



We celebrate Athena's life and impact on her community by being examples of her love for others. Visitation and services will be held Saturday, 10/29, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424. Visitation will be 10-11 am, with Services starting at 11. Please contact the family for Wake and Repast details.



Athena was born on May 19, 1962, in Dayton, OH. She earned an undergraduate degree in Communications and Theatre from Central State University and her master's degree in Social Work from Wright State and Miami Universities' MSW Program.



As a licensed Social Worker and Therapist with Access Counseling Services and Montgomery County Children Services, Athena lived with a deep desire to empower her community through civic and social engagement. Athena was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, the City of Dayton Mediation Center, Sinclair Community College Black Women's Think Tank, National Association of Social Workers, National Associations of Blacks in Criminal Justice, and Youth Harambee committees. She was an advocate for several other important causes, including, but not limited to, arts and culture, helping children and others in need, civil rights, and economic empowerment. Athena could light up any room she walked into while empowering others to shine. She enjoyed karaoke, volunteering, socializing, and spreading warmth, understanding, and kindness to everyone. She was a true Daytonian.



Athena is survived by a loving husband, Le Roy Griffin; three children Tiffany M. Brown of Dayton, Ronald Hart-Brown of Chicago, IL, and Ritzy Griffin of Augusta, GA; five grandchildren, Aiyana Brown, Melody, Miles, and Mia Hart-Brown and Jeremiah Williams; four siblings Gilda D. Wynn of Dayton, Jacquela Garrison of Las Cruces NM, David B. Hart of Charlotte NC, and Stephan L. Marable of Dayton; two nieces; one nephew; and five great-nephews; along with an aunt and many cousins and close friends. Athena was preceded in death by both parents, Bert W. Hart and Gladys M. Hart; sister Phyllis Hart; and nephew, Craig S. Hart, Sr.

