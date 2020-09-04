GRIFFIN, Amy

GRIFFIN (Dill), Amy J. Amy J. (Dill) Griffin, 45, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020. She was born in Springfield on January 4, 1975, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Anway) Dill. She was a loving, generous, kind and funny wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Amy enjoyed travel, movies, family, and serving her community. She was a dedicated member of Miami Valley Child Development Centers. She also served our community with the Ohio Masonic Home, Equitas Health and Sycamore Glen Nursing. Amy is survived by her mother; husband of 21 years, Andrew N. Griffin; sons, Christopher and Alexander; and brothers, Mike, Randy (Lori) and Todd Dill. Also surviving are her father and mother-in-law, James and Julie Griffin; brother-in-law, Robert (Nina) Griffin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and daughters, Jenna Ann and Emily Leann. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private funeral service will be held with burial in Terre Haute Cemetery. Masks and facial coverings will be required in the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:00 p.m. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



