GRIESHOP, Marilyn

Coming into this world Marilyn Kay Hohm on November 14, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the center, sunshine and only child of Herb and Mary Hohm. Marilyn Grieshop went on to a bigger party, free of pain and worry on Friday, December 4, at the age of 82. Greeted at the gates by all who prayed for her daily, and cheered her on as the end got crazy, Marilyn was home as soon as she left us.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Herb and Mary, who adored her; Aunts and Uncles who surrounded her; her beautiful daughter-in-law, Ellen, who met her at the gates with heaven's itinerary in hand; and the father of her children, Joe Grieshop.



Remaining to cherish her memory and to carry on what she taught them are her 4 children, Joe (Pam) Grieshop; Julie Mcglaun; Jeff (Theresa) Grieshop; and John Grieshop. Also a testament to who she was on this Earth, are her 10 loving grandchildren: Justin (Laura), Josh, Zak, Nate, Jacob, Anna (Sylvia), Luke (Kelly), Matthew, Brooke and Caleb.



Life wasn't always what Marilyn expected, but it certainly was what it was. And that's the main thing. Doing one day at a time, and holding a high school degree, a fierce determination and an uncommon business sense in the work world, Marilyn trained younger folks who had to go to college to know what she knew. Their college diplomas moved them forward in pay and position, and Marilyn sometimes found herself reporting to the very kids she had trained. Marilyn was holding two worlds together, busy screaming at the 5,613 baseball games of her 3 sons; mixing the 56 gallons of Kool-Aid for driveway sales; and putting sunshine in 10,262 sets of sheets, over a lifetime. Making sure the pigs in the blanket were made and prayers were said and then instead of hitting the bed, hitting her knees in prayer, where she was known to be heard crying. Marilyn protected the "Glenmere Court happiness" of 4 kids who ran the streets, flying kites, catching lightning bugs at night, climbing light poles, and playing Go To Court in the rain. What do you call a woman who gives up being a boss for years, professionally? Boss Mother Marilyn called it unapologetically: Joe, Julie, Jeff, and John.



Marilyn went on to retire from Lexis Nexis after 20 years in 2001. From there she went to work for the City of Kettering Lathem Center. Marilyn could never afford her heart's desire to travel, so our good God went and made her a Trip Director for the City of Kettering Lathem Center, where she got paid to lead senior citizens around foreign countries, including such places as Lourdes and China. Marilyn also worked for Fraze Fanfare and volunteered her time at Kettering Memorial Hospital and St. Leonard's Joseph Bernadine Residence.



Marilyn was known for her huge Christmas parties at her condo clubhouse, complete with Santa's arrival to "Here comes Santa Claus", piñatas for the kids to bust, her infamous White Elephant game and plenty to eat and drink. She hosted these parties for years.



To her Grandkids, Marilyn was the slumber party extraordinaire. Old Maid, Go Fish, Farkle and In Between for pennies. They bowled in her hallway. They watched Rug Rats, I Love Lucy, Bewitched, Sister Act, The Princess Diaries, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Rescue Down Under. They swam with their pool noodles and had their "parties" at night, complete with Root Beer Floats. Putting them to bed with "Did you drain your radiator?" Waking them with "Good morning to you, good morning to you". She remained their biggest fan at countless sports and musical events and faithfully followed her Reds and Bengals with Caleb. The grandkids report that her favorite sayings were: "The old grey mare ain't what she used to be"; "Is that show appropriate?"; "Eat your carrots, there are people starving,"; and "My get up and go got up and went." Oh and "Do I need to buy you a new bathing suit?"



Marilyn really came alive at Easter; some years bringing kites to fly, but every year bringing The Golden Egg to hide, always stuffed with a few bucks, candy, and a kind of magic that kept grandkids searching for eggs well into their 30's, and their parents saying "Weren't we like raising kids at this age?"



In August, Marilyn was diagnosed with lung cancer that metastasized to the brain. Because of the COVID outbreak at St. Leonard's, the kids went and kidnapped her and she went to live with Julie. Marilyn laughed and claimed to the end that she never remembered being in the trunk. She would miss her friends at St. Leonard and her 3 card clubs. The grandkids kept her busy with zoom calls, posters and flowers. Even though her exposure was extremely limited, at the beginning of her cancer treatment, Marilyn contracted COVID and was hospitalized. When it was clear that she was declining, her kids brought her back home to Julie's, with Hospice; so that she would not pass over alone. Marilyn passed 24 hours later, after a good day of talking with her kids and grandkids, some through windows, and holding vigil around the firepit in the back yard. In those last 24 hours, she got to watch Matthew graduate from Boot Camp on John's iPhone and speak with him on Facetime. She got to enjoy sips of her favorite Tropical Smoothie and eat tiny spoonfuls of chocolate mint ice crème while watching grandkids decorate the tree outside her window with Christmas lights.



Marilyn was a devout Catholic and her love for God and family was the most important part of her life. A woman for whom the details of real-life mattered, she was no stranger to suffering and the fact that everyone suffered before her and continue to suffer each moment. Her struggle with COVID was her own; but also an experience she shared in communion with 1.54 million humans worldwide, and 282,000 human beings in the US, each one a person with sacred details with stories of parties, traditions, magic and favorite sayings by which he or she is remembered.



In a note Marilyn left to her children, she stated her life was complete.



The family would like to thank the Gamma Knife Team at Kettering Hospital for their kindness when Mom was scared,



Miami Valley Hospital, Kettering and Soin Cancer Centers and Hospice of Dayton. And the many people who prayed for a peaceful goodbye.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, United Way of Central Ohio COVID Response Fund, or St. Jude Hospital.



