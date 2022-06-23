Griesemer, Charles

GRIESEMER (Grismer), Charles G. "Charlie"



Dec. 13,1930 to June 18, 2022



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County after brief complications sustained from a fall. Charlie was a retired Certified Public Accountant and corporate executive with careers in government, industry, and



private practice. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and recreational aviator. His avocations were good humor stories, family genealogy, jogging, and flying. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Charlie was predeceased by his mother and father, Eugenie F. (Stomps) and John H. Grismer, his loving wife of 55-years



Alma Louise Griesemer (Grismer; Kreusch), his brothers Jerome T. and John H. Grismer, Jr., his sisters Janet E. Grismer (Sister Damienne, SND), and E. Elizabeth 'Beth' Grismer, his daughter Patrice L. Bayer, and grandson Mathew T. Bayer. Charlie was survived by two sons and two daughters: Stephen C. (Terrie) Grismer of Dayton, Ohio, Robert F. Grismer of Springfield, Ohio, Mary Beth Christian of Troy, Ohio, and Nancy S. Treon of Troy, Ohio. He is also survived by seven grandchildren –



Thomas, Lauren, Dustin (Ashley), Adam, Ashley (Brenden),



Emily (Jared), Kyle (Sarah) – and 17 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of a memorial or funeral service, the family request that friends and family reflect upon cherished memories spent with Charlie. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Miami County and their staff for the peace and comfort they provided during Charlie's final days.



Des Remains des Oberteils (Körper) aber die Nuß (Geist) ist geflogen!



The Shell (body) remains but the nut (spirit) has flown!

