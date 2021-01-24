GRIESELHUBER,



Harry Gerard



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Harry was born August 5, 1934, in Camden, New Jersey, to William and Mary (Hertrich) Grieselhuber. Harry is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Ann (Hartke) Grieselhuber; and son, Bill Grieselhuber. He is survived by son, Harry G. Grieselhuber, Jr. (Jerry) and his wife Rhonda; daughter, Karen M. Mackay and her husband Jim, of Georgia; grandchildren, Zane Grieselhuber and Brandi Jo, Raini and Greg Highley and Emily Mackay; and great-grandson, Zane Grieselhuber, Jr. Private graveside services, family only. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit



