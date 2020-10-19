Marilyn E. Grierson (Scott) 10/23/1932 - 10/19/2011 Nine Long Years You taught us that our life should be unselfish, brave and kind; to do our best for everyone with hand and heart and mind. Your loving husband, John and sons; David (Teri), Gregory (Kim), and Douglas (Christine)13 Grandchildren & 15 Great-Grandchildren.
Grierson, Marilyn E.
